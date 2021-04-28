AceD Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, AceD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $401,627.12 and approximately $13,409.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 377.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.