Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $120.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.60 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

