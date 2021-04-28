AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Trading Down 6.6%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.67 and last traded at C$13.76. 141,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 783,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$29.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$757.52 million and a P/E ratio of 191.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.98.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,032,915. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 110,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.08, for a total value of C$2,004,961.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,717,613 shares in the company, valued at C$31,052,725.43. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,164.

About AcuityAds (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

