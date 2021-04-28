Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Raised to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

GOLF stock opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $420.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.82 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after acquiring an additional 192,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 511.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 45,060 shares during the period. 47.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

