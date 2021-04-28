ACV Auctions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACVA) Quiet Period Will End on May 3rd

ACV Auctions’ (NASDAQ:ACVA) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 3rd. ACV Auctions had issued 16,550,000 shares in its IPO on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $413,750,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

