ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of ACVA opened at $33.91 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

