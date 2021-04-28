adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the March 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in adidas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in adidas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in adidas by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 116.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. adidas has a 1-year low of $102.27 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.90.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

