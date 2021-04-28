adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $332.43

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.43 and traded as low as $313.51. adidas shares last traded at $314.00, with a volume of 766 shares traded.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock's two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.87.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

