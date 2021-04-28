Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will announce sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the highest is $3.59 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $14.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $16.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $50.15. 724,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

