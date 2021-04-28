Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adient were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Adient by 5,960.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 983,500 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

ADNT opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. Adient plc has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.