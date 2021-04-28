Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,972 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.5% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $515.44. 11,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,211. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $246.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.83 and its 200 day moving average is $479.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.