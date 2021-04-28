Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,880,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,790,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

AMG stock opened at $160.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.70. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $161.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

