ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.39

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and traded as high as $61.59. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $61.59, with a volume of 1,326 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

