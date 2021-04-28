Agora Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,687 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,420% compared to the average volume of 186 call options.

Shares of API stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Agora has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agora will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in Agora by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $48,003,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $48,894,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on API shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

