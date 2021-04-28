Agora Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,687 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,420% compared to the average volume of 186 call options.
Shares of API stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Agora has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99.
Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agora will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on API shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.
About Agora
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
Further Reading: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.