AidCoin Market Cap Reaches $5.21 Million (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 49.4% against the US dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and $32,992.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00065094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00019994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.80 or 0.00867306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00096925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.90 or 0.07970720 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.