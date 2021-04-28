Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Hits Market Cap of $20.83 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $20.83 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001515 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,985.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.86 or 0.04964687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.56 or 0.00466592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $890.41 or 0.01619350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.81 or 0.00770774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00525385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00062256 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.54 or 0.00428369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

