Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 281.8% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Airports of Thailand Public from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of AIPUY opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.05 million for the quarter.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

