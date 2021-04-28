Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,477 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.89.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

