Akoya BioSciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Trading Down 2.6%

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Akoya BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 3,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 252,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

About Akoya BioSciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit