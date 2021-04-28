Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $797.30 million-$797.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.04 million.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $68.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,034. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.29.

In related news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,887 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.