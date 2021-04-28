Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.06.

ACI opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Lubert Adler Management Company LP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,903,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,361,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,935,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

