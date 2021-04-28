Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.06.

NYSE ACI opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

