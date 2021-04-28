Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Sells $745,973.20 in Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,315. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

