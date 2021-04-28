Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Down to $29.69

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.69, but opened at $28.35. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 42 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $495.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $61.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 99.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 43,248 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

