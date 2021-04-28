Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $548.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report $548.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.74 million to $582.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $464.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

AQN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86,187 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 291,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 147,480 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

