Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $16.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.
AQN stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
