Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $16.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

AQN stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

