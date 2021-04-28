Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $26.01 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.02.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last ninety days.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

