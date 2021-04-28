Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $26.01 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.02.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
