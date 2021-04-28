Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALYA. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

ALYA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. 9,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alithya Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.62% of Alithya Group worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

