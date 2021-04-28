Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Alkermes also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.37 to $0.62 EPS.

ALKS traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. 1,677,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,819. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

