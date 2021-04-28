Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes updated its FY21 guidance to $0.37 to $0.62 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 0.370-0.620 EPS.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

