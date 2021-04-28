AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

