AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: EV Stocks

Dividend History for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit