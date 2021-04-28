Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Earnings History for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit