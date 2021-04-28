Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

