Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Down 7.2%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s share price was down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $33.24. Approximately 14,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 831,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

Several analysts have commented on ALLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

