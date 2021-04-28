ALLY (ALY) 1-Day Volume Tops $14,115.00

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. ALLY has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $14,115.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00065883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00020069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.79 or 0.00841685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00066053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00096339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,428.05 or 0.08088331 BTC.

About ALLY

ALY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

