Ally Financial Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
Ally Financial has raised its dividend payment by 90.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.
Shares of ALLY opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.
In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
