Ally Financial Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend payment by 90.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of ALLY opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

