Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,980 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.71 and a 52-week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.59.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

