Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after buying an additional 109,677 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 96,101 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $339.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $228.30 and a twelve month high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

