Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Raised by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,635.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,437.80.

GOOG opened at $2,399.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,161.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,902.82. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,232.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2,341.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

