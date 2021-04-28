Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $2,750.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,635.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,395.05.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,307.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,232.20 and a 52-week high of $2,341.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,161.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,902.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.