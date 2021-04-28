Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $10.47 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $68.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,359.04. 4,023,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,667. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,296.01 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,154.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,898.31.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,387.68.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.