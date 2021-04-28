Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,850.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,349.61.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $84.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,375.28. 173,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,694. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,149.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,894.41. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,230.38 and a 12-month high of $2,324.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.