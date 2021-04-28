Alphabet’s (GOOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,445.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $126.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,434.04. 69,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,161.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,902.82. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,232.20 and a 1-year high of $2,341.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

