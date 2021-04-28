Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.70 million-$44.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.45 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Alphatec alerts:

NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. Analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $405,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,008,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,365,699.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $64,174.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,981.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,154 over the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.