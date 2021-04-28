Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $97.61 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 98.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 461,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,530 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 4.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $97,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 19,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $170.38 and a one year high of $232.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.69. The company has a market cap of $458.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

