AltaGas (ALA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.93 per share for the quarter.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion.

Shares of ALA stock traded down C$0.14 on Wednesday, reaching C$22.31. 90,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,731. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$14.55 and a 52 week high of C$22.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.00.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

