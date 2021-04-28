AltaGas (ALA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.93 per share for the quarter.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion.

Shares of TSE:ALA traded down C$0.24 on Wednesday, hitting C$22.21. 151,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,731. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The company has a market cap of C$6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$14.55 and a 52 week high of C$22.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

