Amarin (AMRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Amarin to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Amarin’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amarin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMRN stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.98 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Earnings History for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

