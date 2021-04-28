Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,201.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,197.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

