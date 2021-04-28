Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,201.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3,197.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

