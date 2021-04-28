Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by Citigroup

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ABEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ambev alerts:

ABEV stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 71.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ambev by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.